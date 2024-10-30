Americas > COP16: Guterres urges governments to ramp up efforts on nature financing, national plans

COP16: Guterres urges governments to ramp up efforts on nature financing, national plans

Published 17:36 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:36 on October 30, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Governments at the ongoing COP16 biodiversity summit must ramp up their efforts to break the deadlock on the toughest issues under discussion, as talks still hang in the balance with only two days to go, the UN secretary-general told a press conference on Wednesday.
Governments at the ongoing COP16 biodiversity summit must ramp up their efforts to break the deadlock on the toughest issues under discussion, as talks still hang in the balance with only two days to go, the UN secretary-general told a press conference on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.