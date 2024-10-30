COP16: Guterres urges governments to ramp up efforts on nature financing, national plans

Published 17:36 on October 30, 2024 / Last updated at 17:36 on October 30, 2024 / Sergio Colombo / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Governments at the ongoing COP16 biodiversity summit must ramp up their efforts to break the deadlock on the toughest issues under discussion, as talks still hang in the balance with only two days to go, the UN secretary-general told a press conference on Wednesday.