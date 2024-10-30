Americas > INTERVIEW: Former timber operator says carbon revenues rival those of logging in Peru

INTERVIEW: Former timber operator says carbon revenues rival those of logging in Peru

Published 10:42 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:42 on October 30, 2024  / /  Americas, Nature-based, Voluntary

Revenues from the voluntary carbon market are just as good as those from logging in the Peruvian Amazon, according to a company that has transitioned from timber operations to selling carbon credits.
Revenues from the voluntary carbon market are just as good as those from logging in the Peruvian Amazon, according to a company that has transitioned from timber operations to selling carbon credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.