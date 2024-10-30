Asia Pacific > Korean steelmaking giant urged to release blast furnace closure plans, help meet 1.5C target

Korean steelmaking giant urged to release blast furnace closure plans, help meet 1.5C target

Published 10:32 on October 30, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:32 on October 30, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korean steelmaking major POSCO should announce a plan to close down three blast furnaces by 2030 to help limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, a report has urged.
South Korean steelmaking major POSCO should announce a plan to close down three blast furnaces by 2030 to help limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, a report has urged.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.