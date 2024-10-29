Americas > BP’s faith in oil and gas hits snag in third quarter

BP’s faith in oil and gas hits snag in third quarter

Published 13:46 on October 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 13:46 on October 29, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

BP’s pivot away from the green revolution hit a snag Tuesday after the oil major reported its weakest quarterly earnings since the fourth quarter of 2020, when industry profits cratered during the coronavirus epidemic.
BP’s pivot away from the green revolution hit a snag Tuesday after the oil major reported its weakest quarterly earnings since the fourth quarter of 2020, when industry profits cratered during the coronavirus epidemic.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.