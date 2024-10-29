Asia Pacific > BRIEFING: Vietnam looks at Korea, EU examples for international carbon offsets

BRIEFING: Vietnam looks at Korea, EU examples for international carbon offsets

Published 12:57 on October 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 12:57 on October 29, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC, Voluntary

Vietnam is finalising the details of a decree outlining how emitters will be allowed to meet 10% of their greenhouse gas reduction obligation with foreign offsets and is looking to South Korea and the EU as examples, officials said Tuesday.
