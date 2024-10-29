BRIEFING: Vietnam looks at Korea, EU examples for international carbon offsets
Published 12:57 on October 29, 2024 / Last updated at 12:57 on October 29, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC, Voluntary
Vietnam is finalising the details of a decree outlining how emitters will be allowed to meet 10% of their greenhouse gas reduction obligation with foreign offsets and is looking to South Korea and the EU as examples, officials said Tuesday.
Vietnam is finalising the details of a decree outlining how emitters will be allowed to meet 10% of their greenhouse gas reduction obligation with foreign offsets and is looking to South Korea and the EU as examples, officials said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.