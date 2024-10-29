Australia’s clean finance arm details first spend on forest project, plans to earn ACCUs
Published 10:37 on October 29, 2024 / Last updated at 10:37 on October 29, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s Clean Energy Financing Corporation (CEFC) has for the first time invested A$75 million ($49.2 mln) in the forestry sector, according to the group's annual report published this week, which details tens of billions of dollars of clean investments.
