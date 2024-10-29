Asia Pacific > Taiwan adds two methodologies to encourage forest and bamboo management

Published 09:13 on October 29, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:13 on October 29, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC

Taiwan has given the green light to two new offset methodologies for nature-based projects, which can create carbon credits from forest and bamboo management activities.
