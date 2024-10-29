Americas > COP16: Governments pledge $165 mln to GBF Fund

COP16: Governments pledge $165 mln to GBF Fund

Eight governments on Monday pledged a total $163 million in new funding for the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund (GBFF), taking the total amount committed to the fund to just below $400 mln, less than 2.5% of what developed nations have promised to contribute by the end of next year.
