Significant market opportunity for biodiversity-centred agricultural carbon projects in LATAM, Caribbean -report

Published 23:18 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:18 on October 28, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Carbon credit projects that centre biodiversity in the agricultural sector of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) can attract broader investment and meet both climate and biodiversity targets, said a report authored by voluntary carbon market (VCM) proponents on Monday.
