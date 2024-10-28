Americas > COP16: NA100 companies at early stage of tackling nature impacts

COP16: NA100 companies at early stage of tackling nature impacts

Published 18:55 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 18:55 on October 28, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Most of the Nature Action 100’s (NA100) focus companies are in the early stages of addressing their nature-related impacts, but further action is needed across Indigenous Peoples’ rights, governance, and disclosure, the group has said.
Most of the Nature Action 100’s (NA100) focus companies are in the early stages of addressing their nature-related impacts, but further action is needed across Indigenous Peoples’ rights, governance, and disclosure, the group has said.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.