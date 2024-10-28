Americas > Emissions from the wealthiest 1% would exhaust global carbon budget in five months if matched worldwide -report

Emissions from the wealthiest 1% would exhaust global carbon budget in five months if matched worldwide -report

Published 16:15 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:15 on October 28, 2024  / /  Americas, EMEA, International, US

If everyone emitted carbon at the same rate as the world’s wealthiest 1%, the global carbon budget would be exhausted in under five months, according to a recent report.
If everyone emitted carbon at the same rate as the world’s wealthiest 1%, the global carbon budget would be exhausted in under five months, according to a recent report.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.