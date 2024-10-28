Carbon Taxes > EU states can impose national carbon pricing mechanisms alongside ETS2 -lawyer

EU states can impose national carbon pricing mechanisms alongside ETS2 -lawyer

Published 16:00 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:00 on October 28, 2024  /  Carbon Taxes, EMEA, EU ETS

EU member states will be legally permitted to introduce or maintain their own national carbon pricing mechanisms alongside the bloc’s soon-to-be-launched emissions trading system for buildings and road transport (EU ETS2).
