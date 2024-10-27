Asia Pacific > Australia to develop voluntary GHG accounting standards for agriculture, fishery, forestry sectors

Published 23:41 on October 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:41 on October 27, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Australia has announced it will develop voluntary GHG accounting standards for the agriculture, fisheries, and forestry sectors, and has established a reference group to guide this work.
