Non-profit targets raising up to $500 mln for sustainable materials fund

Published 23:04 on October 27, 2024  /  Last updated at 23:04 on October 27, 2024  / /  Biodiversity, International

Canopy is planning to target raising between $300-500 million with a private equity fund tackling nature loss through investment in sustainable materials technologies, and seeks first close in the first quarter of 2025, Carbon Pulse has learned.
