Americas > Study identifies industrial sectors best and least suited for CCS deployment

Study identifies industrial sectors best and least suited for CCS deployment

Published 22:25 on October 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:31 on October 25, 2024  / /  Americas, US, Voluntary

A new study published Friday identifies the specific US industrial processes that carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment is best suited for, and those that are better left for other decarbonisation tools.
A new study published Friday identifies the specific US industrial processes that carbon capture and storage (CCS) deployment is best suited for, and those that are better left for other decarbonisation tools.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.