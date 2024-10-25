EMEA > BRIEFING: How to derisk the European CCUS value chain

BRIEFING: How to derisk the European CCUS value chain

Published 16:40 on October 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:40 on October 25, 2024  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

The Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) and EU ETS combo could unlock European CCUS projects -- if public authorities step up to help derisk the value chain, for example through government guarantees.
The Net Zero Industry Act (NZIA) and EU ETS combo could unlock European CCUS projects -- if public authorities step up to help derisk the value chain, for example through government guarantees.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.