Final talks on EU’s Green Claims Directive to be delayed until next year
Published 15:18 on October 25, 2024 / Last updated at 15:18 on October 25, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Voluntary
A final agreement on the EU’s proposed Green Claims Directive is likely to be pushed back to next year, according to several European Parliament sources, a decision which voluntary carbon market participants say could extend current uncertainty in the market.
