Backlog of projects in Verra pipeline raises concern after standard body cuts staff
Published 18:35 on October 25, 2024 / Last updated at 18:35 on October 25, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Falling credit issuance and a bulging backlog of projects in the pipeline for processing and certification in the Verra registry has raised concerns about the standard body’s promise to speed up its service after releasing around a quarter of its staff, market participants told Carbon Pulse.
