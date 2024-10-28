COP16: BRIEFING – IAPB framework unlikely to prevent international offsetting unless governments step in
Published 15:00 on October 28, 2024 / Last updated at 17:47 on October 25, 2024 / Sergio Colombo and Giada Ferraglioni / Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA
Governments need to take urgent action to avoid perverse uses of biodiversity credits, including cross-border offsetting, as the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB) believes its newly launched framework alone won’t be a sufficient safeguard, its co-chairs told Carbon Pulse.
