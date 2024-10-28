Americas > COP16: BRIEFING – IAPB framework unlikely to prevent international offsetting unless governments step in

COP16: BRIEFING – IAPB framework unlikely to prevent international offsetting unless governments step in

Published 15:00 on October 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:47 on October 25, 2024  / and /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Governments need to take urgent action to avoid perverse uses of biodiversity credits, including cross-border offsetting, as the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB) believes its newly launched framework alone won’t be a sufficient safeguard, its co-chairs told Carbon Pulse.
Governments need to take urgent action to avoid perverse uses of biodiversity credits, including cross-border offsetting, as the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB) believes its newly launched framework alone won’t be a sufficient safeguard, its co-chairs told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.