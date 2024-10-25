Americas > Brazil’s cap-and-trade proposal could be voted next month, Senator says

Brazil’s cap-and-trade proposal could be voted next month, Senator says

Published 01:57 on October 25, 2024

Brazilian Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) said Wednesday that he and a group of lawmakers will soon present a revised proposal for a national cap-and-trade system, aiming for a vote next month.
