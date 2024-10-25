Americas > COP16: Global standard for biodiversity uplifts certifies first three projects

COP16: Global standard for biodiversity uplifts certifies first three projects

Published 14:00 on October 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:36 on October 24, 2024  / /  Americas, Biodiversity, International, South & Central

A global standard for biodiversity uplift has registered a first three restoration projects under its methodology.
A global standard for biodiversity uplift has registered a first three restoration projects under its methodology.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.