AI materials company secures funding to boost R&D in carbon removals, SAF, solar cells
Published 15:05 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 15:05 on October 23, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Other APAC
A London-based AI chemical manufacturing firm has raised an undisclosed sum to accelerate research and development of climate technologies, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), solar cells, and carbon removal, the company announced Tuesday.
A London-based AI chemical manufacturing firm has raised an undisclosed sum to accelerate research and development of climate technologies, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), solar cells, and carbon removal, the company announced Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.