‘Big Three’ dominate fossil fuel emissions in the Commonwealth -report

Published 18:00 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 14:30 on October 23, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Australia, Canada, EMEA, International

The UK, Australia, and Canada dominated fossil fuel extraction and its associated carbon emissions across the 56 Commonwealth countries in 2023, despite accounting for just 6% of the population in the group, according to a new report released on Wednesday as Commonwealth leaders meet for a summit.