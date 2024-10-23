‘Big Three’ dominate fossil fuel emissions in the Commonwealth -report
Published 18:00 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 14:30 on October 23, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Australia, Canada, EMEA, International
The UK, Australia, and Canada dominated fossil fuel extraction and its associated carbon emissions across the 56 Commonwealth countries in 2023, despite accounting for just 6% of the population in the group, according to a new report released on Wednesday as Commonwealth leaders meet for a summit.
The UK, Australia, and Canada dominated fossil fuel extraction and its associated carbon emissions across the 56 Commonwealth countries in 2023, despite accounting for just 6% of the population in the group, according to a new report released on Wednesday as Commonwealth leaders meet for a summit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.