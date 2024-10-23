Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:38 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 12:38 on October 23, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowances erased the last five days' losses after a steep mid-morning rally on Wednesday triggered by some closing out of short positions, as the weekly positions data showed investment funds had only marginally added to their bearish bets.
European carbon allowances erased the last five days' losses after a steep mid-morning rally on Wednesday triggered by some closing out of short positions, as the weekly positions data showed investment funds had only marginally added to their bearish bets.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.