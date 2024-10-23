California’s LCFS to likely push retail fuel prices higher over the years, intensify environmental concerns -research
Published 02:40 on October 23, 2024 / Last updated at 02:40 on October 23, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California regulator ARB has yet to acknowledge the likelihood that the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) would raise retail gas prices in the upcoming years or consider the environmental implications of its support for biofuels, an analysis released this month said.
California regulator ARB has yet to acknowledge the likelihood that the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) would raise retail gas prices in the upcoming years or consider the environmental implications of its support for biofuels, an analysis released this month said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.