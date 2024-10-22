COP29 finance goal “difficult to wrestle to the mat”, former US envoy says
Published 21:57 on October 22, 2024 / Last updated at 21:57 on October 22, 2024 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, Climate Talks, US
The Obama administration's special envoy for climate said Tuesday that pinning down a number to succeed the existing $100 billion climate finance goal during the upcoming COP29 summit will be "very difficult to wrestle to the mat".
