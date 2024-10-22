BRIEFING: EU presents draft methodologies to measure CO2 removals from biochar, DACCS, BECCS

Published 15:55 on October 22, 2024 / Last updated at 15:55 on October 22, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, Voluntary

The European Commission on Monday presented draft methodologies to measure the CO2 removals obtained from three different techniques, paving the way for the EU to formally adopt them as part of its new carbon removals certification scheme as early as next year.