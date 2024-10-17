China increases CO2 allocation levels in final ETS allocation plan for 2023-24

Published 13:58 on October 17, 2024 / Last updated at 13:58 on October 17, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China

China’s environment ministry has released the final carbon allowance allocation plan for the years 2023 and 2024, marginally easing the settings for coal-fired power plants compared to the previous draft as some 68 million additional CO2 permits are now set to be handed out over the two years.