Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:13 on October 17, 2024 / Last updated at 12:13 on October 17, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were marginally firmer at midday on Thursday, tracking fluctuations in natural gas closely in a very narrow range as traders awaited new direction, as well as news of the European Central Bank's expected reduction in its key interest rates.
