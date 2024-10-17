California watchdog expedites annual report in anticipation of cap-and-trade programme reauthorisation talks
Published 04:19 on October 17, 2024 / Last updated at 04:19 on October 17, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
California’s carbon market watchdog targets an early-2025 publication of its 2024 annual report in tandem with expected conversations in the state legislature regarding extension of the WCI cap-and-trade programme, committee members discussed Wednesday.
