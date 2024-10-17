US conservation groups sue to stop TVA natural gas plant replacing retiring coal
Published 01:32 on October 17, 2024 / Last updated at 01:32 on October 17, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
A group of conservation organisations have filed a suit against the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), asking a federal court to halt efforts by the nation's largest public utility to replace a retiring coal installation with a natural gas-fired power plant.
