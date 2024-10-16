GGGI launches facility to catalyse $500 mln for ITMO purchases by 2030
Published 11:15 on October 16, 2024 / Last updated at 11:15 on October 16, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary
The Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) has launched a facility to support scaling of international carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and catalyse up to $500 million solely for the transactions of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) by 2030, it announced Wednesday.
