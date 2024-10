RGGI Market: RGAs briefly reverse slide in thin trade

Published 02:01 on October 16, 2024 / Last updated at 02:01 on October 16, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Brandon Mulder / Americas, US

RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices in the secondary market briefly caught a headwind over the past week to reverse a sell-off since the market administrator released programme updates.