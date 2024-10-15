ANALYSIS: Absence of policy, meagre funds keep India from realising CDR potential
Published 07:59 on October 15, 2024 / Last updated at 07:59 on October 15, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
An absence of knowledge and policy on durable carbon removals (CDR) at the government level, along with a lack of investor interest in funding such projects, is keeping India from realising its vast CDR potential, according to experts.
An absence of knowledge and policy on durable carbon removals (CDR) at the government level, along with a lack of investor interest in funding such projects, is keeping India from realising its vast CDR potential, according to experts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.