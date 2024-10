LATAM Roundup: A big week for the Paris Agreement’s Article 6

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The week ending Oct. 13, which saw the UN Supervisory Body (SBM) for Article 6.4 circumvent negotiators to help operationalise Paris carbon markets, also welcomed key Article 6 statements out of Chile, ranging from new projects to potential use cases for Paris Agreement credits.