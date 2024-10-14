EU wants more countries to contribute to global climate finance goal

Published 22:36 on October 14, 2024

The EU is holding strong on its position that more countries need to contribute to the next global climate finance goal, with a plan to push for more money while ensuring that the bloc isn't spread too thin, according to the general negotiating mandate for COP29 adopted by climate and environment ministers late on Monday.