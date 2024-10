CFEL2024: Integrity concerns still keeping voluntary carbon credit buyers at bay

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Companies, banks, and governments need to take concrete steps to incentivise support for the voluntary carbon market (VCM) with persistent integrity concerns still holding buyers back, according to speakers at the Carbon Forward Expo 2024 in London last week.