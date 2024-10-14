LNG ship building outpaces gas demand, not compliant even with most conservative climate scenario, report says
Published 13:18 on October 14, 2024 / Last updated at 13:18 on October 14, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Shipping, South Korea
The ‘golden age’ of gas and the expanding trade in LNG has led to a glut of carriers being built that is incompatible with even the most conservative climate outlook from the International Energy Agency, a think tank said Monday.
The ‘golden age’ of gas and the expanding trade in LNG has led to a glut of carriers being built that is incompatible with even the most conservative climate outlook from the International Energy Agency, a think tank said Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.