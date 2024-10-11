Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:23 on October 11, 2024 / Last updated at 12:23 on October 11, 2024 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices corrected lower for much of the morning following two highly bullish sessions, with multiple participants citing the influence of a London conference as boosting sentiment in recent days, as easing gas prices on Friday also pressured EUAs to undo some of their strength.
European carbon prices corrected lower for much of the morning following two highly bullish sessions, with multiple participants citing the influence of a London conference as boosting sentiment in recent days, as easing gas prices on Friday also pressured EUAs to undo some of their strength.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.