WCI Markets: CCA secondary market activity intensifies awaiting ARB next steps

Published 01:53 on October 11, 2024 / Last updated at 01:53 on October 11, 2024 / Joan Pinto and Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Canada, US

Futures and options trade of California Carbon Allowances (CCA) surged across ICE and Nodal exchanges over the five day stretch as markets await programme updates, while muted activity in Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) continued through the period.