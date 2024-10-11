EXCLUSIVE: ACX moves voluntary carbon clearing house to Singapore from UAE
Published 08:00 on October 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:19 on October 10, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
ACX has moved its clearing house to Singapore from Abu Dhabi to better deal with the 'realities' of the voluntary carbon market, the exchange operator told Carbon Pulse, as it unveils an updated trading platform.
ACX has moved its clearing house to Singapore from Abu Dhabi to better deal with the 'realities' of the voluntary carbon market, the exchange operator told Carbon Pulse, as it unveils an updated trading platform.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.