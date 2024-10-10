Commonwealth states to launch first-ever joint ocean declaration at upcoming Samoa meeting

Fifty-six member countries of the Commonwealth plan to make a joint declaration on ocean protection during the upcoming association’s meeting in Samoa, the first ever hosted by a Pacific Island nation.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), due to take place over Oct. 21-26, is set to discuss shared goals on marine conservation, with Pacific nations expected to lead the initiative, as they represent some of the countries most affected by the climate crisis.

The first meeting of ocean ministers was held in Cyprus back in April, where parties agreed on key points to focus on and decided the declaration to be “action-oriented”, Nick Hardman, oceans and natural resources lead at the Commonwealth Secretariat, told journalists during a press briefing on Thursday.

The draft declaration is now in the last stages of being finalised by members, Hardman said.

“We can’t say what’s in it exactly at this point, but if we look back to the ocean ministers meeting [in Cyprus], it became very clear what the key concerns to be addressed would be,” he said.

“These included adaptation to ocean and climate impacts, green protection and restoration, [addressing] the marine pollution, and developing sustainable fisheries and blue economy.”

One of the main issues highlighted during April’s meeting was the need to mobilise finance at scale to support sustainable ocean action within the coalition, though details remain unavailable.

Enforcing marine protection measures was also among the priorities outlined by ocean ministers back in April, as well as the need for rapid ratification of the UN’s Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdictions (BBNJ) treaty, which seeks to conserve marine life in areas beyond state boundaries in the high seas and on the seabed.

So far, only 13 countries around the world have ratified it, including small-island states such as Palau and Seychelles, with 47 more needed for it to enter into force.

“What I can say for now is expect to see a development of these themes in the final declaration,” Hardman said.

CHALLENGES

The Commonwealth’s association makes up 2.5 billion people, around a third of the world’s population, who are stewards of 36% of marine waters under national jurisdictions.

Member states are responsible for eight of the 20 largest marine protected areas (MPAs) worldwide, with countries from the Pacific region being home to nearly half of the world’s coral reefs (45%) and a third of its mangroves.

Some member states have already reached the 30×30 target outlined in the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), including Niue and Seychelles, with some also surpassing it, such as Palau, which protects 80% of its waters.

However, according to Enric Sala, executive director of National Geographic Society’s Pristine Seas, some key challenges remain, including selecting the right areas to protect.

“The possibilities are enormous, but when we look at the Commonwealth on aggregate, less than 10% of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is highly protected, meaning protected from fishing and other harmful activities,” Sala said during the briefing.

“The high seas are an important part of the ocean, but most of the biodiversity globally is within the countries’ 200 miles, as well as the threats we have to tackle. To date, most of the Commonwealth nations have protected less than 1% of the exclusive economic zone, and this is something that must be addressed.”

Next week, US-based Dynamic Planet, an organisation that helps advance and invest in markets that restore nature and protect oceans, is expected to release the first study to quantify the number of MPAs the world must establish to meet the global 30×30 target.

“The result is: a lot,” Kristin Rechberger, CEO at Dynamic Planet, said.

“But this is not an insurmountable challenge. I celebrate the ocean declaration to be signed at this event, and I really hope it’s coupled with real leadership and real action to ensure a future where our oceans are vibrant and prosperous for generations.”

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **