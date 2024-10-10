Canada announces plans to advance mandatory emissions disclosures
Published 03:58 on October 10, 2024 / Last updated at 03:58 on October 10, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada
Canada will move forward with mandating climate-related financial disclosures for large, federally incorporated private companies, the federal government announced Wednesday, and also provided detail on progress towards a Canadian taxonomy for sustainable investment.
