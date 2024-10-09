Renewables ramp up beyond policy plans but won’t hit COP28 target, IEA says

Published 10:57 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 10:57 on October 9, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International

Renewable energy growth will be swift and large but still fall short of the commitment made at COP28 to triple penetration by the end of the decade even as it outpaces nations’ current ambitions, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Wednesday in a renewables report.