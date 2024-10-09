CFEL24: Airlines see CORSIA credit supply ‘tipping point’ approaching

Published 00:08 on October 9, 2024 / Last updated at 00:08 on October 9, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The current lack of supply in carbon credits approved under the UN’s CORSIA carbon offsetting scheme could be coming to an end in November when new voluntary carbon standards are expected to be approved under the scheme by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), industry officials say.