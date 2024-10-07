SCOTUS seeks input from US federal official on merit of fossil fuel lawsuits
Published 22:10 on October 7, 2024 / Last updated at 22:10 on October 7, 2024 / Iulia Gheorghiu / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US
The US Supreme Court is asking the Solicitor General to comment on a challenge from Alabama and 18 other conservative states trying to quash Democrat-led states' lawsuits against oil and gas producers, according to a request made on Monday.
