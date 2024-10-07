EU ETS found to have “no significant issues” in market watchdog’s first annual report
Published 14:08 on October 7, 2024 / Last updated at 14:08 on October 7, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS
Europe's markets authority said it had not found any "significant issues" in the functioning of the EU ETS during 2023 and did not make any recommendations for additional regulation, in its first annual report on the market published on Monday.
