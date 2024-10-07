INTERVIEW: ‘A tonne is not a tonne’ – Changing the approach to voluntary carbon crediting could unlock much-needed scale
Published 10:12 on October 7, 2024 / Last updated at 10:12 on October 7, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
In order to scale, the voluntary carbon sector must shift its approach, adopt a more conservative stance to crediting, and move past the “the myth of fungibility”, a senior executive at Amazon told Carbon Pulse.
In order to scale, the voluntary carbon sector must shift its approach, adopt a more conservative stance to crediting, and move past the “the myth of fungibility”, a senior executive at Amazon told Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.