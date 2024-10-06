Americas > New one-stop solution created for airlines to buy CORSIA, voluntary carbon credits

New one-stop solution created for airlines to buy CORSIA, voluntary carbon credits

Published 23:01 on October 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 11:47 on October 4, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Two companies have teamed up to offer airlines a one-stop solution for climate action via a portfolio of voluntary credits that includes those eligible for the UN's international aviation offsetting scheme.
Two companies have teamed up to offer airlines a one-stop solution for climate action via a portfolio of voluntary credits that includes those eligible for the UN's international aviation offsetting scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.