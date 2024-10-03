‘We are in deep shit’: EU steelmakers turn to Brazil for green iron, hoping to safeguard European jobs
Published 15:26 on October 3, 2024 / Last updated at 16:42 on October 3, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Importing Brazilian iron briquettes made with green hydrogen could reduce carbon emissions by 80% and help the EU’s industry meet its climate target for 2030 while avoiding a social bloodbath, according to the European steel industry association.
